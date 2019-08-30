5 killed in fresh attack on Southern Kaduna village

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Kaduna have confirmed the killing of five persons and burning of houses at Kirin Village in Kaura Local Government of the state.

Gunmen were said to have invaded the village at about 5:00 PM on Thursday, shooting sporadically.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old man, identified as Daniel Monday, and another yet to be identified elderly man were among those shot.

Daniel later died on Friday from gunshot wounds and the police while combing the bushes discovered four more bodies.

A statement issued by the police command in Kaduna by its public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo stated, “On the 29th August 2019 at about 1700HRS, we received a distress call that some Armed Men entered Kiri Village in Kaura L. G. A shooting sporadically and in the process injured one Daniel Monday, a 35-year-old man of the same address and torched some houses.

“On receipt of the information, teams of Policemen led by the Area Commander Kafachan quickly despatched to the scene and on sighting the Police, the hoodlums ran to a nearby hill which connect Kaduna with Riyom L. G. A of Plateau State.

” The injured Daniel later died this morning and four additional corpses were also recovered making the total of five casualties.”

The police said they have taken firm control of the situation by fortifying security around the area to avoid further breach of peace while intensive patrol is in place.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali A. Janga has assured the good people of Kaduna State that, the culprits will be fished out to face justice. He also appeals for calm,” the PPRO stated.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App