5 killed in Edo cult war

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons have lost their lives in renewed clash between two rival cult groups in Edo state.

It was gathered that the killings were to mark one year anniversary of the death of two rival leaders in Aye and Eiye confraternities.

The victims were said to have been killed in separate incidents between Monday and Wednesday, Daily Trust learnt on Thursday.

Our correspondent learnt that three persons were killed at Nomayo junction, Aifuwa and Three House areas along Upper Sokponba road in Ikpoba-Okha local government area, while two other persons died at third junction area when the cult members stormed there shooting sporadically.

A trader in the area who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said during the shooting about 30 persons hide inside his shop to avoid being hit by straight bullet.

He said police later came to the third junction arresting suspected cultists and other people found in the area.

When contacted, the state commissioner of police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, said some suspects have been arrested in connection with the renewed clash.

He said the police is working with community leaders in the state in order to effectively tackle the problem of cultism.

He noted that most of the youths who claimed to have renounced their membership when arrested still went back to cultism after they have been rehabilitated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App