5 killed in attack at Mexican bus terminal

Five people were shot dead on Monday at a private bus terminal in central Mexico, a spokeswoman for prosecutors in the state of Morelos, confirmed.

The spokeswoman told dpa that one person was also injured in the attack, saying nothing was immediately known about the attackers, who escaped.

The daily Diario de Morelos report that five people were targeted while entering a bus at the terminal of the company Estrella de Oro in Cuernavaca, about 100 kilometres south of Mexico City.

Mexico suffers from high levels of violence linked to organised crime.

The country recorded more than 20,000 killings in the first seven months of 2019.

However, nearly 36,000 assassinations were recorded in 2018, the highest level since comparable records started being kept more than two decades ago. (dpa/NAN)

