5 killed, 4 injured in auto crash in Kano

Five persons were confirmed dead while four others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident along Rano road at Dan Hassan community, Kura Local Government area of Kano state.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

He said the accident occurred around 8:49 p.m on Wednesday.

He said a commercial Haice bus with registration number XA 218 TWY and a tricycle without registration number which were coming from the opposite directions had a head-on collision, leaving five persons dead.

He blamed the accident, which involved nine persons, to violation of speed limit.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at about 09:50 p.m.

“The victims were evacuated to Kura General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed five dead, while the remaining four victims are currently receiving treatment,’’ he said.

