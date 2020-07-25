5 drown as villagers flee from bandits in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Three women and two children drowned as a canoe carrying villagers fleeing from bandits capsized at the Gurmana River in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Daily Trust learnt yesterday.

Our correspondent gathered that many villagers escaped when they heard about attacks in nearby villages and boarded canoes to cross the river to other villages.

But one of the canoes capsized when they were almost at their destination.

The co-convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki said it is now a usual thing for neighbouring villages to flee once news of other villages under bandit attack gets to them.

“The incident occurred last night, a canoe conveying locals who were fleeing from terrorist attacks capsized. Some of the passengers onboard drowned.

Kokki said search for the victims by volunteer rescuers, divers and fishermen was in progress, adding that nine bodies had been found.

“I personally witnessed the search efforts at Gurmana river bank, the scene of the unfortunate incident and as at this time, none of the five drowned victims was found but rescuers are determined to discover their corpses. Efforts are being intensified to find the victims’ bodies,” he said.

