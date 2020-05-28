5 died, 5 injured in Kano auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons were confirmed dead, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury in a road accident that occurred yesterday on Rimin Gata road, in Kano State.

The incident, which involved a lorry and a golf car, occurred in Ugogo Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, confirmed in a statement in Kano that the accident occurred at about 7.18 a.m. when the two vehicles had a head-on collision.

“The Tipper Farkas with registration number QF 435-NSH and Golf car with registration number KMC-828 ZV, coming from the opposite directions had a head-on collision,” he said, and attributed the cause to over speeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“We received a rescue call from Rimin Gata Ungogo Local Government at about 7.18 a.m. through Malam Usman Aminu Iguda.

“On receiving information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicles to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims.

“The victims were evacuated to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where five people were confirmed dead, while the other five are receiving treatment,” he said. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App