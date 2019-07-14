5 die, 14 injured in Ogun auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Five people died and 14 others sustained injuries in an accident involving a commercial bus and a truck along the Abeokuta–Ibadan expressway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele said the accident occurred at Odeda axis of the expressway.

He added that the accident involved two vehicles: a MAZDA bus with registration number MUS367XU, conveying passengers and a truck.

“The suspected cause of the fatal crash is dangerous driving. The truck crushed the passengers inside the commuter bus”, he said.

He said the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta, while the injured victims are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta.

The Sector Commander warned drivers to desist from driving dangerously to avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes while urging passengers and the general public to report reckless drivers to the FRSC through the toll free number, 112.

