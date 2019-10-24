5 dead, 2 injured in Kaduna bandits’ attack – NEMA

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said five persons died in recent bandits attack in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack has displaced residents from 17 villages now taking refuge at Birnin Yero LEA Primary School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ishaya Chinoko, Zonal Coordinator of the agency made this known when he led a team on a rapid assessment of the displaced persons from the 17 villages.

According to him, during the assessment the team was informed of the death of five persons and two wounded ones.

Chinoko condoled with the Kaduna State Government and its people over the loss of lives and property, arising from the attack.

He assured them that the agency will submit its report and assistance will be immidiately brought to them by the Federal Government.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App