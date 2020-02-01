5 arrested for coronavirus infection rumour

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in the FCT has arrested five people who went to the Wuse District Hospital, claiming that one of them had been infected with coronavirus.

All five were paraded at the Wuse Zone 3 Divisional Police station.

FCT police spokesperson Anjuguri Manzah said the suspects claimed to have been playing out a script about the virus without knowledge or authorisation from relevant authorities.

The suspects are named as Peggy Shandi (M), Abayomi Adedoyin (M), David Gold Enemigin (M) Priscilla AJesola (F) and Jacob Oji (M).

The FCT Department of Public Health has reiterated that there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus in the FCT and advised n calm.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Josephine Okechukwu said the prank led to panic and confusion as well as a disruption of normal health service delivery at the hospital.

Dr Okechukwu said that the action of the alleged pranksters was very wrong as it was capable of creating pandemonium in a hospital environment where the alleged action took place.

She said that if such false information was released on the social media, it would do great damage not just to the FCT but the country at large

The Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Media, Sani Abubakar, said that the FCT Administration had taken steps to ensure that all contagious diseases were well contained within the FCT.

