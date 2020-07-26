  1. Home
  2. International
  3. 5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines
ADVERTISEMENT

5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines

By . 

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 shook Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines before noon on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 11.12 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 101 km, about 96 km southeast of Manay town.

The institute added that the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”. (Xinhua/NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.