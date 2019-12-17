49 journalists killed, 400 imprisoned worldwide–RSF

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 49 journalists were killed worldwide this year, and 400 more imprisoned. Half that number are in just three countries—China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

“The governments have increased pressure on people working in the media,’’ RSF board spokesman Michael Rediske said ahead of the publication of the company’s annual report on press freedom in Berlin on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to RSF, there are 120 media professionals in prison in China alone.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Over 40 per cent of them are citizen journalists who, in spite of tightened censorship, have tried to disseminate independent information via social networks.

Most of the prisoners added in 2019 belonged to the Muslim Uighur minority.

RSF noted than no fewer than 49 journalists and other media professionals have been killed worldwide for their work since the beginning of the year.

It added that well over half of them are from five countries: Syria, Mexico, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia.

“Significantly fewer media workers died in armed conflicts than in previous years,’’ RSF reported.

According to Rediske, a country at peace like Mexico is just as dangerous for journalists today as civil war-torn Syria.

There were 86 fatalities in the same period in 2018.

The organisation considers the period from the beginning of the year to Dec. 1. (dpa/NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App