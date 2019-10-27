49 inmates to write 2019 NECO exams in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun Command has disclosed that 49 inmates have been registered for the 2019 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination of the National Examination Council (NECO).

The Controller of the Ogun State command of NCS, Abolade Benson, gave the hint on Sunday during while speaking at the retirement ceremony of the Officer in charge of Ijebu-Ode Custodial Center, Olufemi Adebayo.

Benson explained that, the examination fees of the inmates have been paid by some Non-Governmental Organizations and families of the inmates.

He added that 32 inmates who sat for the 2018 NECO examination have been duly registered on scholarship programme at the National Open University of Nigeria.

The NCS boss noted that 90 inmates have graduated from Yewa Central College of Education while 42 others are still studying at the institution.

In his address, the former Officer in charge of Ijebu-Ode Custodial Center, Olufemi Adebayo, expressed gratitude to the officers in the Service.

Adebayo, who retired with the rank of Deputy Controller of Prisons, was pulled out from the Ijebu-Ode Custodial Center in a motorcade in company with his wife and some officers of the NCS.

