48-yr-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Bayelsa

A 48-year-old woman doing business in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The state COVID-19 Task Force Committee, which confirmed the development yesterday, said the latest positive case brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 12.

The Deputy Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force in the state and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr Inodu Apoku, said the committee is taking proactive measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

He said: “This case is a 48-year-old business woman who resides in the heart of Yenagoa.

“She visited one of our hospitals with complaints of fever, cough, and lack of taste and malaise that started 3 weeks ago.

“Even though she was feeling a lot better, she said she came to request for a COVID-19 test.

“The State Rapid Response team investigated her case and collected samples for testing even though she denied any travel history.

“She is not epidemiologically linked to any previously confirmed case in the state.

“She has since been evacuated for further treatment at one of our Isolation Centres.

“She is currently clinically stable and receiving optimal medical care.

“So far, she has been our most cooperative COVID-19 patient volunteering information about her contacts effortlessly.

“All her contacts are being listed and adequately followed up including necessary environmental decontamination.

“Samples have, and are still being collected from their high-risk contacts while they have all been counselled on self-quarantine.

“Risk communication and community engagement are ongoing.

“All other cases (5 in number) on admission at our isolation wards are in stable clinical condition.

“A repeat test is scheduled for case 8 (Business woman in her thirties) tomorrow. She has been symptom-free since admission.

