48 years after, Dick Tiger’s grave lies desolate

Forty eight years after he died, legendary Richard Ihetu popularly known as Dick Tiger, is yet to be rested in a befitting mausoleum. A visit to Dick Tiger’s burial ground in his Amaigbo village did not depict that of a champion.

His grave, situated side by side with that of his wife, has fallen into decrepit and overgrown with weeds. South East Trust reports that Tiger’s rise to fame started on August 10, 1963, when he stopped his three-time opponent, Gene Fullmer, in a World Middleweight Championship title.

However, this was not the first time, Tiger had encountered Fullmer in a boxing bout. On October 23, 1962, Dick Tiger had engaged Fullmer in a WBA middleweight title fight at Candlestick Park, San Francisco. There, Tiger defeated Fullmer in a unanimous decision after a 15-round grueling fight.

Undaunted by that defeat, Fullmer sought for a re-match. And so on February 23, 1963, Dick Tiger proved that his challenger was not a match for him when he defeated him by points decision after another 15 enthralling encounter.

However, the much talked about was the one staged right here in Nigeria at the famous Liberty Stadium, Ibadan. In the 15-round fight, the whole crowd roared with excitement, Fullmer battled to regain his title which Tiger snatched from him about 10 months earlier.

The anticipation was very tense because the encounter was taking place right here among his people. Of course, Tiger did not disappoint his fans as he pummeled Fullmer, who surrendered in the 7th round of the 15-round encounter. It was a big applause. That fight situated Tiger properly in the history of world boxing.

In a career that saw him, having 82 fights, Tiger won 60 of them, lost 19 and drew three. Out of 60 wins, 27 were by technical knock-out and 33 by point decision, whereas he lost two by knockout and 17 by point decision.

Dick Tiger, born as Richard Ihetu on August 14, 1929, at Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State, held the World Middleweight and World Light Heavyweight Championships, had his last fight on July 15, 1970, at the end of the Nigerian Civil War where he lost to Emile Griffith in an unanimous points decision after a 10-round encounter at Madison Square Garden, New York. He thereafter joined the Biafran Army as Lieutenant, training soldiers in hand to hand combat and died on December 14, 1971 of cancer.

Tiger went ahead to win many awards, some posthumously. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1991. The Ring magazine named him Fighter of the Year in 1962 and 1965. For two consecutive times in 1962 and 1966, he was named.

Fighter of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and in 2002, he was voted by The Ring magazine as the 31st greatest fighter of the last 80 years. With the honours he brought to Nigeria, his children feel that their father has not been adequately honoured by his fatherland.

Barrister Richard Ihetu jnr, who spoke to our correspondent, said that though his father was honoured by former President Goodluck Jonathan during the centenary celebration and by former Governor Rochas Okorocha, they were not enough and did not entail any monetary value.

He said that he did not want to believe that this could be as a result of his father’s involvement in the Nigerian Civil war. When our correspondent visited his final resting place in Amaigbo, was decrepit and over grown with weeds, not befitting of a world boxing champion.

Though the younger Ihetu said that he was making efforts to rebuild the place, he however felt that as a legend his final resting place should be more befitting. He was particularly miffed that Tiger, who turned professional at the age of 23 and brought the sport to a limelight in the 1950s and 1960s, has not adequately recognised by his home base.

Apart from having a secondary school, (Dick Tiger Memorial Secondary School) named after him by his people, Okorocha gave him an award as the Grand Commander of the Order of Imo (GCOI).

Ihetu would have loved his father’s statue standing side by side with those of Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu, Dede Onunaka Sam Mbakwe, and the other notable Nigerians instead of going to South Africa and Liberia. He said, “It is not that we are hungry, but we expect more from them; some sort of financial assistance to back up what we are doing.

He said that he was not waiting for anybody as he is making arrangements to make his father’s final resting place more befitting. The Chairman of the Imo State Sports Council, Mr. Fan Ndubuoke, said the state government would not forget the exploits of its past heroes. According to him, the Emeka Ihedioha’s administration is putting in place a comprehensive package to honour its heroes, including Dick Tiger.

Ndubuoke said, “We are in touch with his family and Nwangele local government and we are looking at what we can do to honour them. The governor will soon roll out the package. At the Nwangele Local Government, a government official told our correspondent that the state government in conjunction with the local government was planning an annual boxing tournament in honour of the boxing legend.

