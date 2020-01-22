47-yr old remanded for allegedly defiling minor

ADVERTISEMENT

A 47-year-old man, Jimoh Imade, was yesterday remanded in a custodial centre by a Family Court sitting in Benin for allegedly defiling an 11-year old girl.

The prosecutor, Sergent Ifidon Daniel, told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 6, 2019, at Egba community in Uhumwode Local Government of Edo State.

He said the accused person was arrested by the police after committing the act.The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, Mrs Adamaigbo Dorothy, who rejected the accused plea for bail, remanded him at the Oko Custodial Centre and adjourned the case to May 30, 2020 for hearing.

