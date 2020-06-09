47 listed firms paid N1trn dividend in FY2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty seven listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will pay a total sum of N1.11 trillion as dividend to their shareholders for 2019 financial year based on their full year annual results reported to the market regulator – the NSE

Audited accounts of the listed companies started trickling in in March shortly before the lockdown which necessitated the NSE to extend the deadline, thereby granting listed companies 60-day grace period to 29th of May, for the submission of their audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A breakdown of the payment indicates that telecommunication giants, MTN led with a total dividend of N281.5bn. The telco is closely followed by Dangote Cement with N272.6 bn.

Shareholders of the companies the two companies account for N558bn out of the total dividend of N1 trillion or 55.8 percent of the total dividend during the financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Shareholders of the other 45 companies will get N442bn dividend which translates to 44.2 percent.

MTN had an improved revenue line of N122 bn and returned the highest growth of N61bn on previous year profit.

Dangote Cement on the other hand saw a drop in revenue by N8 billion (2019:610bn, 2018: N618bn) as well as a drop in PAT (2019: N390bn, 2018: N200bn).

A further breakdown of the dividend payment indicates that shareholders of Zenith bank will take home N87bn, followed by Guarantee trust bank N82.4bn.

Shareholders of BUA Cement will get N59bn. Nestle will get N55bn, United Bank for Africa N34bn, Stanbic IBTC N31bn, Access Bank N23bn, Lafarge N16bn, FBNH N13.6bn and Nigerian Brewery N12bn

Shareholders of Union bank will get N7bn, Fidelity bank N5.7bn, Transcorp hotels N5bn, Julius Berger N4.3bn, Transcorp Plc N4bn, United Capitals N3bn, 11plc N2.9bn, Total Nigeria, FCMB N2.7bn and N2.1bn.

Others who shared above N1 billion were Presco N2bn, Okomu oil N1.9bn, WEMA N1.5bn, Infinite Trust Mortgage bank and African prudential N1.4bn respectively. May & Baker N1.3bn and NASCON 1bn

Of the 47 companies, 31 companies paid out above N1billion in dividends to its shareholders.

The performance of Okomu Oil Palm Plc and Presco Plc, two dominant stocks in the agriculture sector is worthy of note.

With market capitalization of about N72 billion, the two stocks account for some 90 per cent of total market capitalization of the five stocks listed under the agriculture sector.

With hectares of palm oil plantations, they represented the vast agriculture potential of Nigeria. Both Okomu Oil Palm and Presco are integrated agricultural companies with oil palm plantations, palm oil mills, crushing plants and oil refining plants.

They engage in cultivation of oil palm and extraction and refining of palm oil into finished products. They are major suppliers of specialty fats and oils to several large and medium companies. Besides similarity of business operations, the two companies shared several similarities including the location of their farms in Edo State and substantial foreign shareholdings.

The breakdown of the data further revealed that only 12 deposit money banks comprising of 11commercial banks and one microfinance bank (NPF Microfinance) paid dividend to their shareholders.

The combined dividend paid by the banks amounted to N289bn or 28.9 percent of the total dividend by the listed companies.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App