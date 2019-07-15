  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive columns
  4. 47 days without ministers
ADVERTISEMENT

47 days without ministers

By Mahmud Jega Published Date

One newspaper has already resorted to one of Nigerian media’s old tactics of stampeding leaders to take action. At the weekend it had bold kicker to a front-page story headline which stated: Ministerial List Delay: Day 48. It is a tactic out of the Chibok girls’ abduction book, when many newspapers began counting the number…

This content is for subscribers only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.