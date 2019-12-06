46 ‘okada’ riders arrested over attack on Taskforce officials

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) yesterday arrested 46 commercial motorcycle riders over an alleged attack on officials of the agency.

The agency claimed that 14 of the riders had manhandled its officials under the Oshodi bridge, on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway and injured a paramilitary officer, Mr Innocent Okoro.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said that the agency received a distressed call that about 14 “illegal” commercial motocyclists had attacked the enforcement team of the agency, wounded a paramilitary officer and damaged the agency’s operational vehicles.

Egbeyemi added that the motorcyclists then ran into a compound at Igbehinadun Street in the Oshodi area and locked themselves up.

According to him, “The enforcement team, with the support of other officials coming from an enforcement operations on Lagos Island, chased them to the compound and discovered a large number of motorcyclists and miscreants smoking Indian hemp within a residential house.”

He said that while some of the suspects escaped through the fence, the enforcement team arrested 46 others, including those who carried out the attack.

“Out of the 46 arrested suspects, 18 were released after a thorough screening and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the remaining 28 be prosecuted in court,” he said.

