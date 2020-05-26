46 die, 387 injured in Abeokuta-Lagos expressway auto crash in 6 years -FRSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said yesterday that 46 persons died in road accidents at the old toll-gate corridor on the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway between January 2014 and May 2020.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State, Clement Oladele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that 387 others also sustained injuries.

He said that the deaths and injuries were recorded in 158 road traffic accidents during the period.

He attributed the road crash to black spots at the axis around the old toll gate on the expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“The incessant road traffic accidents within the axis of the old toll gate at Ota, along the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway, are not only disturbing but worrisome.

“Within the same period, a total of 457 vehicles were involved in accidents. A total of 1,381 persons were involved, while 387 injured victims were rescued from the road traffic crashes.

“From the FRSC’s routine road audits of the Lagos-Abeokuta corridor, a re-engineering of areas notorious for frequent crashes were recommended to eliminate the sloppy gradient,” he said.

Oladele said a comprehensive audit report was prepared by the FRSC and deposited with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and other relevant stakeholders on the need to fill the slope within that particular axis on the road.

He also suggested the construction of an overhead interchange bridge that could allow vehicles in transit to connect the various exit points at the old toll gate intersection without interfering with traffic flow.

He called for the revocation of market permits issued by the local authorities and relocation of markets located beside the intersection to ease the rate of road accidents from public interference with traffic flow.

“Illegal bus stops beside the road should be dismantled and standard bus stops erected far away from where passengers cannot interfere with the flow of traffic,’’ he said. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App