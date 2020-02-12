45th anniversary: Buhari felicitates with Emir of Zazzau

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, as he commemorates 45 years on the throne.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, described the Emir as “a symbol of peace, stability, unity and development of his people.”

He said the 18th Emir of Zazzau Emirate and chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers, “remains not only a shining light and custodian of the culture of the Emirate, but also a revered monarch whose wise counsel to governments at the state and federal levels over the decades, remain invaluable and enduring.”

Buhari urged the Emir not to waver in his belief in the unity of his fatherland, but to do all within his power to ensure that his domain remains a model of peace.

He prayed Allah endow the longest-serving Emir of Zazzau with longer life and wisdom to enable him continue to serve his emirate, society and humanity.

