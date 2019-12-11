45,347 NNPC pipelines vandalised in 18 years

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said it had suffered severe attacks on its facilities and assets, noting that between 2001 to half year 2019, it had recorded a total of 45,347 breaks on its downstream pipeline networks across the country.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja at the inaugural Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Policy Dialogue, NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kyari said oil theft had remained a challenge in the industry despite some strong interventions in the past.

NNPC, he said, had laid out steps to mitigate the ragging twin menace of pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the nation’s Oil and Gas Industry.

A statement by NNPC spokesman Samson Makoji said the GMD, who was represented at the event by the NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Roland Ewubare, listed other measures to curb the menace to include a security architecture with single accountability for national critical infrastructure; industry and regulatory commitment to transparent crude oil and products accounting; realistic expectation by host communities; and emplacement of sustainable social investment mechanism.

