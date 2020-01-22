43 victims lost property to fire in Ekiti between December/January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Manager, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ekiti State, Mr Olajide Borode, has cautioned residents against the use of combustible materials, saying such materials had resulted in a high rate of fire incidents in recent times.

Borode told Eko Trust yesterday in a chat that fire tragedies affected about 43 persons, including farm owners, in the state between December 2019 and January 20, 2020.

The SEMA GM warned that the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in residential houses enhanced fire incidents, with the rate of combustion high in such cases.

Borode appealed to the people of the state to be vigilante in the use of generators and check them from time to time, as they should also always check faulty electrical installations.

The SEMA boss further called on the people to have fire extinguishers in their homes, shops and other places in case of any emergency fire outbreak.

Borode promised that the state government would attend to all victims of fire outbreak with financial assistance.

Meanwhile, Honourable Biodun Omoleye, the Chief of Staff to the governor of Ekiti State, had paid a visit to Hon. Dele Obayemi, whose house was razed by fire in Ado-Ekiti last Thursday.

Omoleye urged the people to desist from indiscriminately setting bushes on fire, saying that such could lead to uncontrollable inferno.

Omoleye assured Obayemi that the state government would assist him and the other victims in the rehabilitation process and directed the General Manager, SEMA, Mr Olajide Borode, to provide immediate relief items to the family of the victim, who is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

