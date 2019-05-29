428 senators pass through National Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 428 senators have passed through the National Assembly in the last 20 years of democracy in the country, Daily Trust findings have shown.

A breakdown of the figure showed that 109 senators were elected in 1999 but only 31 of them got re-elected in 2003 with 78 as new senators.

In 2007, only 23 senators got re-elected, while 86 were new. Also, in 2011, a total of 76 senators were new, with only 33 of them returning.

During the 2015 elections, only 30 senators got re-elected, while 79 were new.

7 Senate Presidents served in 20 years

Daily Trust findings also showed that a total of seven Senate Presidents served from 1999 to date.

They were Evan Enwerem, 1999; Chuba Okadigbo, 1999-2000; Anyim Pius Anyim, 2000-2003; Adolphus Wabara, 2003-2005; Ken Nnamani, 2005-2007; David Mark, 2007-2015, and Bukola Saraki 2015 to date.

Findings also showed that David is the longest serving senator. He has spent 20 years so far in the National Assembly, since 1999. He is followed by the current Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who has been in the National Assembly since 2003.

Current Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan and the likes of Kabiru Gaya have also been in the Senate since 2007, although Lawan was a member of the House of Reps between 1999 and 2007.

