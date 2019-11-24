42 years old driver remanded for impregnating 13-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42 years old driver with the Imo State Transport Corporation (ITC), identified as Okorie Agwu, has been remanded by a family Court in Owerri for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl (name withheld).

Agwu, who hails from Arochukwu in Abia State is said to be a father of five children but separated from his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is currently cooling off his feet at the Federal Prisons in Owerri, our reporter gathered.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to a non-governmental organisation, Virgin Hearts, which took interest in the case, the suspect confessed that he had in two different occasions lured the 13 years old girl with N100 note into his vehicle, where he drove her to secluded areas, including areas around Akachi Tower, Owerri-Aba Road to molest her.

The Convener of Virgin Hearts Foundation, Ms Peace Dike, said that the molestation however continued after the first attempt, resulting into a six-month old pregnancy.

The thirteen year old pregnant victim had told the police that the suspect, Agwu made her offer of one hundred Naira and promised to buy her a cell-phone, if she becomes his friend.

This, according to her, started when she was in JSS 1 (2017) and continued every other day whenever she is returning from school, and she declined his offer.

She confided in the police that the day she accepted the man’s request, was the day he drove her into a bush, tore her cloths and raped her, as she went home bleeding.

Dike said that the incident played out severally, as Mr. Agwu took turn to lure and sexually assault her.

The victim lives with her grandfather and step-mother.

Her grand father had told the police that she was delivered at home by her daughter, who later got married to start her new family.

Dike said that the step mother has vowed to send the 13-year pregnant girl out of the house, adding that she cannot cater for her anti-natal and post-natal care.

Dike said that her foundation, including the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Imo State Chapter, through the vice Chairman, Dorothy Nnaji, were alerted on this case.

They swing into action, pledging psycho-social support, medical assistance and ensured justice for victim, she added.

She charged the security agencies and the judiciary to be more proactive in the fight against sexual violence on women and girls while calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support the foundation to cater for the victim and others girls passing through various issues on sexual violence.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App