40yrs after, FG’s N2trn Mambilla power project yet to begin

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this article
…N2.6bn budgeted for compensation, others The 3050 megawatts (MW) Mambilla hydropower project in Taraba State, with a contract cost of N2.1 trillion is yet to begin, over 40 years after it was initiated, Daily Trust investigation revealed. The project has also been delayed two years after the Federal Ministry of Power got a Certificate of…
This content is for subscribers only.
Related
NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019
Download Daily Trust News App
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.