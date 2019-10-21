40yrs after, FG’s N2trn Mambilla power project yet to begin

ADVERTISEMENT

…N2.6bn budgeted for compensation, others The 3050 megawatts (MW) Mambilla hydropower project in Taraba State, with a contract cost of N2.1 trillion is yet to begin, over 40 years after it was initiated, Daily Trust investigation revealed. The project has also been delayed two years after the Federal Ministry of Power got a Certificate of…



Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In This content is for subscribers only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App