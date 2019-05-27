$40m Fraud: EFCC to appeal acquittal of Jonathan’s cousin

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described as unfortunate the acquittal of Robert Azibaola, a cousin to a former president, Goodluck Jonathan, who was charged for $40 million fraud before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Azibaola, former President Jonathan’s cousin, is the managing director of Kakatar Civil Engineering Company. He was arrested and arraigned by the EFCC over a $40 million pipeline job.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from acting spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, on Monday said the EFCC expresses concern that despite the weight of evidence brought before the court and witnesses presented, Justice Dimgba held that, “the prosecution must show directly how the defendant took possession of funds and knew that it forms part of proceeds of corruption.”

Orilade said invariably, the Commission’s legal team will be studying the judgement thoroughly and will be taking necessary actions to appeal it as we hope that the appellate court shall view the merit of the prosecution and do justice to the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App