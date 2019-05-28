$40m arms deal: Court acquits Jonathan’s cousin

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed allegations of money laundering of $40m against a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Azibaola Roberts.

But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it will study the judgment thoroughly and take necessary actions to appeal.

The EFCC had charged Roberts and his company, One-Plus Holdings Ltd, with receiving $40m from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki for the “supply of tactical communication equipment” in September 2014.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba held that the evidence led by the prosecution could not resolve many doubts raised in the case, which he said: “had to be resolved in the plaintiff’s favour.”

The court had also in 2018 discharged and acquitted Azibaola Roberts’ wife of allegations of money laundering on the grounds that the EFCC could not establish any link with her to the offence other than being the wife of Roberts.

