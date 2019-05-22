4,000 people will benefit from free NHIS enrolment in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Four thousand people will benefit from a free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) enrollment programme in Nasarawa State.

An official of the NHIS, Mr. Ben Omogo, disclosed this at the flag off of the free enrollment programme in Alushi Town of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Omogo said, “The goal of the programme is to provide the opportunity for self-employed Nigerians in the informal sector to benefit from NHIS services.”

He commended the duo of Sen. Kabir Marafa from Zamfara State and Hon. David Ombugadu from Nasarawa State for their effort and persistence in ensuring speedy response from the government in providing funds for the implementation of the programme.

He said the free NHIS enrollment would take place in about 10,000 healthcare centres across the country.

In his remarks, House of Representatives Member (Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa-Eggon), Mr. David Ombugadu, said, “The community-based approach is the first of its kind to be experimented in the country, and the pilot scheme was launched in Nasarawa State. I want to ensure quality and universal health coverage for not just my constituents, but the state as a whole.”

He said this was a window of opportunity for his constituents to access healthcare from accredited healthcare facilities in the country.

He further said he wanted every person in the state to have access to good, equitable and affordable healthcare without going through financial difficulties.

