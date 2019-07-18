400 Indigenes of Adiabo Community benefit from free eye care outreach

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 400 persons in Adiabo community of Cross River State have benefited from free eye care services.

The free eye services were conducted by the Nigerian Optometry Association (NOA) with the support of Women Optometrist in Nigeria (WON) to mark their annual anniversary.

The exercise which held yesterday was also to re-orientate the local people about the need to take care of their eyes.

The free medical mission was part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility at the Annual National Conference which officially opened on the 18th of July, 2018 at Calabar International Conference Center

Addressing the beneficiaries, National President of NOA, Ozy Okonokhua said Adiabo Community was chosen as the location of the outreach because it is hosting the National Conference.

According to him, the outreach is a laudable project that should be embraced by all well meaning indigenes of the community and individuals, adding that there is a need to educate people on the need to take care of their eyes like every part of their body to reduce the increasing cases of blindness due to eye diseases that could be managed if discovered on time.

He said eye care is not seen as an important aspect of healthcare, lamenting that many do not take care of their eyes.

As a result, he said this had led to a rise in cases of glaucoma and thus creating a medical void that has led many to the verge of blindness.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Victoria Ene Etim thanked the association for contributing its quota to the development of the community and its people. She noted that the free medicated glasses given to her will enable her to see and read well.

