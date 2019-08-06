40% of Yobe children out of school – Report

ADVERTISEMENT

The technical committee set up to revitalise basic and secondary education in Yobe State says 40 percent of children in the state are out of school.

The chairman of the committee, Prof. Mala Daura, disclosed this yesterday when he submitted an interim report to Governor Mai Mala Buni in Damaturu.

Daura said that a survey conducted by the committee had indicated that decline in the role of traditional institutions had hastened the decay and led to low enrolment and retention.

He said the insurgency had prevented students from going to schools.

“Now, teaching and learning environment in urban setting and LG headquarters are overstretched due to overcrowding; while rural areas have poor enrolment and retention,” he said.

Daura said the data generated by the committee through primary and secondary sources indicated that basic and secondary education sector in the state was faced with challenges of overstretched resources relating to teachers, infrastructure and other facilities

He added: “Teachers were poorly trained, poorly remunerated and generally poorly looked after.”

He said 30 percent of the teachers in the state had no teaching qualification; the situation he said had contributed to poor students’ performance in SSCE, NECO and other examinations.

The committee urged the governor to, among other things, undertake a manpower audit to screen all teaching staff, identify qualified ones for recruitment.

Governor Buni commended the committee for a job well done and promised to implement the recommendations within the limit of available resources.

