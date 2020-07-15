40 firms bid for water project in Ogoni

ADVERTISEMENT

40 companies, on Monday, opened bids for the construction of projects for potable water by Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in four local government areas (LGAs) of Ogoni land.

The water project, which will kick start in five weeks, will have six slots which will be sited in the four LGAs of Gokana, Khana, Tai and Eleme.

Speaking at the event, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, said the opening of the bid was one of the cardinal mandates of HYPREP in provision of clean and potable water in their catchment area of Ogoni communities.

Dr. Dekil said many of the communities in Ogoni land had their sources of drinking water polluted as a result of environmental pollution, adding that lack of potable water in the communities would be addressed as soon as the projects were completed.

He further said HYPREP had the core mandate of remediation of all the environmental impacted sites of Ogoni, noting that provision of potable water was included in its core mandate.

