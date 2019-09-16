Breaking News
BREAKING: Gunmen kill village head in Plateau
4 Zambian trucks hijacked in South Africa

Four Zambian trucks have been hijacked in South Africa by unknown people, according to a statement from the Zambian embassy in South Africa.

The trucks that were coming from Zambia to South Africa carried different vehicle engines for reconditioning.

Three trucks were hijacked in Wadeville, Germiston while the fourth truck was hijacked in Joeslovo in Gauteng Province, north-eastern South Africa, in the early hours of Sunday and were driven by Zambian nationals, the statement said.

“It was reported that the drivers were tied with cable wires and bundled in a car before being dumped at the roadside near the area where the attack happened,’’ the statement added.

No injuries were reported and the affected Zambians are safe while the embassy is monitoring the situation closely and has engaged relevant authorities to ensure that the trucks are recovered. (Xinhua/NAN)

