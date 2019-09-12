  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 4 vehicles plunge into river in Anambra
ADVERTISEMENT

4 vehicles plunge into river in Anambra

By Titus Eleweke Awka Published Date

Four vehicles, including a petroleum tanker, a Mercedez Benz lorry, L300 bus and J5 bus, yesterday day plunged into a river after a multiple accident along the Ideani /Nnobi Road in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesman of the state police command,  Haruna Muhammed, confirmed the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a police patrol team visited the scene immediately, rescued  the victims and rushed them to Moon and Fatima Hospitals at Nnobi with the assistance of locals.

He, however, stated that no life was lost in the accident.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.