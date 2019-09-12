4 vehicles plunge into river in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Four vehicles, including a petroleum tanker, a Mercedez Benz lorry, L300 bus and J5 bus, yesterday day plunged into a river after a multiple accident along the Ideani /Nnobi Road in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Haruna Muhammed, confirmed the incident.

He said a police patrol team visited the scene immediately, rescued the victims and rushed them to Moon and Fatima Hospitals at Nnobi with the assistance of locals.

He, however, stated that no life was lost in the accident.

