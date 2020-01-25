4 suspects held for kidnapping LG vice chair

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State yesterday paraded four suspects for allegedly kidnapping the vice chairman of Remo North Local Government, Soniyi Taiwo.

The victim was abducted along the Fidi-Ipara road area of the state on January 10.

The suspects are Muhammad Abdullah, 25; Ibrahim Diko, 20; Gambo Abduallah, 25; and Mohammed Sulaimon, 23.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters, Abeokuta, the police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, said the kidnap suspects were arrested after technical and forensic investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said that no ransom was paid to the abductors.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App