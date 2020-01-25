  1. Home
  2. Ogun
  3. 4 suspects held for kidnapping LG vice chair
ADVERTISEMENT

4 suspects held for kidnapping LG vice chair

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Police logo

The police in Ogun State yesterday paraded four suspects for allegedly kidnapping the vice chairman of Remo North Local Government, Soniyi Taiwo.

The victim was abducted along the Fidi-Ipara road area of the state on January 10.

The suspects are Muhammad Abdullah, 25; Ibrahim Diko, 20; Gambo Abduallah, 25; and Mohammed Sulaimon, 23.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters, Abeokuta, the police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, said the kidnap suspects were arrested after technical and forensic investigation.

He said that no ransom was paid to the abductors.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.