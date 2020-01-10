4 students abducted in Kaduna seminary

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Wednesday night attacked a seminary in Kakau along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway and went away with four of the seminary’s students.

Registrar of the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary, Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, said the gunmen came to the premises of the seminary around 10:30pm on Wednesday and operated for 30 minutes.

“After head count of students with security agents, four seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release,” he added.

The spokesman of the police in Kaduna, DSP Yakubu Sabo, did not pick his call when our correspondent tried to reach him.

