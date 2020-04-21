4 soldiers killed in Zamfara ambush

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed bandits have killed four soldiers in an ambush in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state, Daily Trust gathered.

A source familiar with the matter told Daily Trust that the soldiers were conveying food supplies to their colleagues carrying out an operation in the forest, codenamed Hadarin Daji, when they were ambushed.

It was gathered that the soldiers were ambushed by the armed men in a forest near Garin-Kada and Birane villages in Zurmi local government area.

“Taking advantage of their knowledge of the rough terrain inside the forest, they lurked around until the troops arrived at a certain spot before they opened fire on their vehicles.

“They opened fire on the vehicles conveying the troops and four of them died on the spot. However, the troops responded and killed dozens of gunmen and recovered about eight AK 47 rifles.

“The Force Commander of the OPHD who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande has visited the scene perhaps to assess the situation,” he added.

