4 sentenced to death for kidnapping traditional ruler

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, yesterday sentenced four men to death for kidnapping the traditional ruler of Iba Kingdom, Oba Goriola Oseni. They are to die by hanging, Daily Trust gathered.

Duba Furejo, Ododomo Isaiah, Reuben Anthony, and Yerin Fresh, were arraigned before the court on October 24, 2016, by the Director of Public Prosecution, on an eight count charge of conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The defendants on July 16, 2016, were said to have also murdered a security guard, Sunday Okanlawon, a commercial motorcyclist, Joseph Okeke and also robbed the monarch’s wife of her mobile phone before shooting her several times during the kidnapping.

They pleaded not guilty to the offences. However, the prosecution tendered several exhibits to argue their case.

The state called seven witnesses to prove their case against the defendants

The trial judge said she found all the convicts guilty of the charges against them.

Delivering the verdict, the court sentenced the defendants to death for causing the death of Sunday Okanlawon and Joseph Okeke.

“I hereby sentence the offenders to life imprisonment for shooting the Olori of Abosede Goriola, conspiracy to murder 10 years, conspiracy to commit kidnap 10 years each’’.

For armed robbery, the convicts bagged life imprisonment and 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

The monarch was abducted and kept in captivity for about three weeks before he regained freedom.

