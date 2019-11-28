4 months after, ASUU raises alarm over abducted Katsina lecturer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA) branch in Katsina state has raised alarm over the prolonged abduction of one of their members, Abubakar Idris.

This was coming four months after the abduction of the lecturer from his Kaduna home as disclosed during a news briefing held in Kaduna in August.

The Chairperson of ASUU-FUDMA, Comrade Yahaya A. Mohammed, said the abducted lecturer who lectures at the department of Languages and Linguistics, Federal University Dutsin-ma was abducted in the wee hours of 2nd August 2019 at his house at Shagari Low-cost, Kaduna.

He said his abductors have not communicated with the family to make ransom demand all this while.

“The family reported the case to the police and other security sgencies in the state but no positive response has been received. The abductors up till date have neither called for ransom nor stated any reason for his abduction.

“On the 11 October 2019, the branch submitted a letter to the office of Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state to formally report the case and soliciting for his quick intervention to trace his whereabouts but up till now, no positive response,” he said.

The union also viewed the abduction of its member as inhuman and abuse of his basic human rights which created tension and uncertainty to members of the university community and his family in particular.

ASUU therefore implore the security agencies to be more proactive in finding out the whereabouts of their missing member and ensure his immediate release.

They also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to support them in this crusade.

