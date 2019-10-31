4 men in court over attempted murder in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Four men were, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ota Senior Magistrate Court in Ogun for attempted murder.

The men, Tayo Babajide, 37; Owolabi Tayo, 38; Olawale Olayiwola, 38; and Kehinde Oludele, 28, whose addresses were not given, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and attempted murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecutor, Insp. Cynthia Ajezie, told the court that the defendants and others, still at large, committed the offences on October 25, at about 11.40 am. at Mero Village, via Illogbo, Ota, Ogun.

Ajezie said the defendants, while forcefully entering a landed property belonging to the Agbedako family, injured the complainant, Oluwaseun Shomoye, in the head, with a machete.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 81, 86 and 320(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

All the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr Shotunde Shotayo, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N400,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

Shotayo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government. (NAN)

The case was adjourned until Nov. 23, for further hearing.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App