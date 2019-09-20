4 men get 7 years in prison for theft

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State High Court in Ile-Ife sentenced four men to seven years in prison for stealing among other offences.

The convicts, Asimiyu Adesina, Abass Lawal, Yisa Lawal and Muiydeen Oseni were charged with offences of conspiracy to commit stealing, attempted murder, malicious damage and assault.

The prosecutor from state Ministry of Justice, Moses Faremi said the offences committed by the men contradicted the state Criminal Code Cap. 34, Volume II, Law of Osun State, 2002.

During the trial, Faremi called five witnesses who testified against the convicts.

Faremi tendered 31 exhibits documents to establish the alleged offences against the them.

Also, the Investigating Police Officer, Inspector Sunday Fatola testified at the court during the trial.

Justice Jacob Ogunleye in his ruling convicted the four men and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment.

