4 LGs no-go area for corps members — Niger SSG

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, has assured corps members posted to the state for their mandatory one-year programme of the state government’s commitment to ensure their safety.

To this end, he said the National Youth Service Corp members would not be posted to areas with security challenges.

He spoke during the swearing-in of Corps members posted to the state at the permanent orientation camp in Paiko on Monday.

“We will ensure that no corps member is posted to areas in the four local governments with security challenges,” he noted.

Daily Trust reports that bandit activities are rife in Rafi, Shiroro, Munya and parts of Mashegu local government areas of the state.

Matane said Corps members would only be posted to the trouble-prone areas if the menace is tackled, while commending security agencies for the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

He said that the ongoing development of camp facilities was to give comfort to Corps members and assured of government’s continuous support.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Emmanuel Umar, the state Commissioner of Youths, advised the corps members to pay attention to skills acquisition programme to become conversant with entrepreneurial skills.

“Take the skills training with all seriousness so as to learn skills that will be beneficial to you during and after the service year as there is no automatic job waiting for you,” the commissioner, who represented Gov Abubakar Sani Bello, said.

He said that government was working to improve on facilities in the camp for the comfort of Corps members.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, said 977 corps members were registered for the 2019 Batch C, stream II orientation course in the state.

She disclosed that 464 of the Corps members were females while 513 were males, adding that the members had exhibited commendable behaviour so far.

Ajayi commended the state government for the commencement of work at the permanent orientation camp.

