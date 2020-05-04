4 Lagos-returnees escape from isolation centre in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Four among returnees from Lagos State have escaped from their isolation centre in Isa Mustapha Agwa Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa state after a protest over alleged neglect.

A witness, who prefer anonymity, said the four female returnees escaped during a protest over alleged neglect and poor feeding.

The centre contains returnees from Lagos and about 100 Almajirai who were deported from Bauchi State

The protesters were said to be demanding to be allowed to return to their homes.

They reportedly overpowered the few guards and approached the main gate.

The source said the medical personnel, who went to take their samples, ran away for safety.

The state commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, confirmed the incident and said that the police and NSCDC personnel contained the protest.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Mohammed Ahmed Yahaya denied alleged neglect of the returnees.

He said samples from about 50 of the returnees have been taken and sent for test.

