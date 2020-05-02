4 killed, houses burnt in a clash between Tiv, Ichen in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Taraba state confirmed four people were killed and many houses burnt in a communal clash between Tiv and the Ichen ethnic group in Donga local government area of the state.

The police spokesperson DSP David Misal told Daily Trust that misunderstanding between the Tiv and Ichen people over ownership of land resulted in a bloody clash between the two ethnic groups.

He said police are on top of the situation and re-enforcement sent into the disputed areas to prevent possible retaliatory attacks.

Daily Trust gathered Gwankwai, Gidan Adamu and Maraban Baissa towns located in southern Taraba were affected and many people killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

A witness, Sani Yakubu, told Daily Trust on phone: “It is not possible give exact number of people killed and those injured.”

He said soldiers from Takum and mobile police were sent even as people deserted the area.

He said the three affected towns were deserted and people including women and children have fled to Baissa and Takum towns.

“As l talk to you Maraban Baissa town is almost a ghost town and some houses are still burning,” the witness said.

He said both Tiv and Ichen ethnic groups are running out of the area of fear of retaliatory attacks from either side.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App