4 killed, 138 cattle missing in Anambra farmer-herder clash

ADVERTISEMENT

South East Zonal Chairman of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Gidado Siddiki, has alleged that four of his members were killed, and over 138 cattle belonging to them missing in in clash between herdsmen and farmers in Anaku and Ifite-Ogbaru communities in Ayemelu local government area of Anambra state.

Siddiki gave to Daily Trust in Awka the names of the killed herders as Mobani Hassan, Abdulrahaman Abdullahi, Rabiu Hassan and Bahago Ilu.

According to him, it all started late December 2019, when one of the deceased, Mr. Mobani was hacked to death alongside his cows when he was alleged of grazing on somebody’s farm land in the area.

“Also, on the 26 January, 2020, three members of the group were also killed in a similar manner by the youths of community, and 138 of their cows missing.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“I think what is currently happening in the communities now, is a deliberate act in the side of the leaders in the area for not cautioning their subjects, because of the hate for the Fulanis.”

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

People hate us now because they erroneously believed that the president is backing us as a Fulani. This is not the first time somebody is the president of the country and their people were not wipe out” he said.

Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Harruna Mohammed when contacted via telephone over the development, said he is yet to confirmed from the Divisional Police Office PDO, in charge of the area.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App