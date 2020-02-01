4 killed, 138 cattle missing in Anambra farmer-herder clash

Breaking News
By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

South East Zonal Chairman of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Gidado Siddiki, has alleged that  four of his members were killed, and over 138 cattle belonging to them missing  in   in clash between herdsmen and farmers   in Anaku and Ifite-Ogbaru communities in Ayemelu local government area of Anambra state.

Siddiki gave to Daily Trust in Awka the names of the killed herders as Mobani Hassan, Abdulrahaman Abdullahi, Rabiu Hassan and Bahago Ilu.

According to him, it all started late December 2019, when one of the deceased, Mr. Mobani was hacked to death alongside his cows when he was alleged of  grazing on somebody’s farm land in the area.

“Also, on the 26 January, 2020, three members of   the group were also killed in a similar manner by the youths of community, and 138 of their cows missing.

“I think what is currently happening in the communities now, is a deliberate act in the side of the leaders in the area for not cautioning their subjects, because of the hate for the Fulanis.”

People hate us now because they erroneously believed that the president is backing us  as a Fulani. This is not the first time somebody is the president of the country and their people were not wipe out” he said.

Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP  Harruna    Mohammed when contacted via telephone over the development, said he is yet to confirmed from the Divisional Police Office PDO, in charge of the area.

