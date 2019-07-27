4 kidnapped Turks freed in Kwara (photos)

  1. Home
By Romoke W Ahmad Published Date
Police in Kwara rescue four Turkish expatriates from their kidnappers.
They were kidnapped at Gwugwu in Edu local government area of the state but rescued on Friday.
The rescue was made possible by the support received from the Inspector General of Police and the local vigilante group.
Four of the gang members have been arrested while others are still at large, the police said. “The arrest we made put pressure on other members of the gang to release the abductees.”
“The kidnappers initially demanded for N400 million but they later reduced it to N100 million but I want to say here that no ransom was pay in the release of the hostages,” police said. Photos by Romoke W Ahmad

