4 JAMB officials abducted in Kogi

Four officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board have been reportedly kidnapped along the Lokoja/Obajana/Kabba Road in Kogi State.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims, who were from the head office of JAMB in Abuja, were on their way to Kabba axis of the state Sunday evening in preparation for the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination when the incident happened.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly ambushed their vehicle at Obajana area and held them into the bush. The spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, DSP William Ayah, confirmed the incident, said a special anti-robbery squad had been deployed to comb the area.

He said one of the JAMB officials identified as Hamza had been rescued and was currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, also confirmed the incident, saying special efforts were being made to ensure their release.

