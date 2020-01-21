4 injured in truck crash as PDP, APC protesters storm Abuja over Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons yesterday sustained various degrees of injury when the driver of one of the trucks conveying some PDP protesters lost control and ran into a bigger truck in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Our reporter who was at the scene said the protesters led by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) members as well as some senators elected on the platform of the party left the Legacy House, Maitama, the PDP Presidential Campaign Office and were heading towards the federal secretariat when the event happened.

It was learnt that the driver of the truck was speeding and meandering with the truck around the Transcorp Hilton Junction, before finally running into the articulated truck, leaving four fatally wounded.

Two of the four injured protesters who spoke with our reporter gave their names simply as Musa and Yusuf.

PDP leaders across the various organs of the party and their supporters were protesting the verdict of the Supreme Court which sacked a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, and ordered the swearing in of the APC candidate in the 2019 governorship election in the state, Hope Uzodinma.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards with different inscriptions such as ‘No more justice in Nigeria’, ‘Where is the integrity of our supreme court judges?’, and ‘stop victimising opposition’ among others.

Addressing the crowd at the Eagle Square, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus reiterated that the Supreme Court should review and reverse the judgement.

“Today, we are here, very peaceful, non-violent protest and demonstration to show that we are all Nigerians.

“We’re here, under one God, under one nation, our nation is under the rule of law. We are a nation governed by laws. We’re not against you (Justices). We are against the error. And by the special grace of God, I know you will revisit the error. And all we are asking is for you to review this error because the figures are not adding up,” Secondus said.

But as Senator Dino Melaye declared the protest ended, some youths were seen carrying placards and banners and chanting songs in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The banners had different inscriptions such as ‘They tried to buy judgement, no way. Now they want anarchy’, ‘PDP is a bunch of thieves’, and ‘Hope has come for Imo APC, PDP is hopeless’, among others.

The pro-APC protesters who took over the federal secretariat area when the PDP protesters had already gone were led by one Iliya Adama.

There was tight security in the central area with gridlock in and around the area.

