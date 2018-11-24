4 grave diggers arrested for selling body parts

ADVERTISEMENT

Four grave diggers have been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly selling human body parts. The police said that the grave diggers are staff of a local government attached to one of the cemeteries in Lagos State.

Those arrested are Razaki Abesopiti, 50; Okeowo Kazeem, 46; Babatunde Giwa, 50; Ade Aliu, 43; and Musiliu Yakubu, 56.

Their arrest follows the complaint of the missing part of a 51-year old dead lady, one Mary Ehinlaiye.

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday November 20, 2018.

Imohimi said the Command received a complaint from one Anthony Lawani, younger brother to the deceased that her body parts were sliced off by yet-to-be identified persons.

Based on the complaint, he directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter, noting that one Olusesi Owamade, a mortuary attendant, with the approval of his supervisor, Michael Olusegun, erroneously released the corpse to another family.

To recover the corpse, the arrested grave diggers were contacted by the mortuary attendants to exhume the corpse for onward handover to its owner but they conspired among themselves and dismembered the body of the deceased by cutting off the two wrists and heart for a yet-to-be determined reason.