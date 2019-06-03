4 friends remanded in prison for alleged aassault, theft

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Monday ordered that four friends, accused of beating up a policeman be remanded in prison.

The judge Ibrahim Balarabe remanded Inyama Chukwudi, Anieka Asuquo, Oluwa Falaraum and Chinyere Uchendu, charged with assault and theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balarabe fixed June 6 for hearing in their bail application.

Earlier, the Defence counsel, Jamiu Agoro, prayed the court to admit his client on bail in the most liberal terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada told the court that one Precious Onyi reported a case of theft involving the defendants at the Kubwa Police Station on May 24.

He said the defendants criminally entered the complainant’s shop assaulted her and stole five Hollandis wrappers worth N125, 000, 12 laces worth N360, 000, medicated eyeglasses worth N35, 000 and N85, 000 cash.

Ogada said the stolen items were valued at N605, 000 .

The prosecutor said the defendants and three others at large also assaulted one SP Deborah Kanu attached to the Kubwa Division on May 25.

He said Kanu was assaulted while performing her lawful duty.

He alleged the defendants damaged Kanu’s wristwatch valued N8, 000, Necklace of N3, 500, earrings N2, 500, shirt N3, 000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 265, 355, 348, 327 and 287.

The defendants pleaded not guilty. (NAN).

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App