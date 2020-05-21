4 deaths raise Lagos Covid-19 death toll to 42

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos state has recorded four new COVID-19 deaths, raising the number of COVID-19 related death in Lagos to 42.

The Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi who disclosed this on his official twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi did not provide detail about the deceased.

He also tweeted that 199 new cases of COVID-19 infection was confirmed on May 20, bringing to 2,970 the total confirmed cases in Lagos state.

With the 17 patients discharged on May 20, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the State has risen to 649 while the number of active cases stands at 2,261.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The Commissioner appealed to Lagosians to present themselves early for test and treatment to avoid death.

He also urged them to continue to observe social distancing and use face mask in public places.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App